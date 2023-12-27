Three arrested for installing CCTV camera in Dhanmondi parlour, including changing room

Logo of Women's World. Photo: Facebook

Police arrested three people for installing close-circuit TV cameras at a beauty parlour's changing room and other places in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

The arrestees - Taslim Arif Illiyus, Emdadul Hasan, and Jewel Khandaker- were placed before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday (27 December) and later sent to jail, according to Dhaka court's General Recording Officer Sub-inspector Mahfuzul Hasan.

All of them are staff of the beauty parlour named Women's World, he said, adding that they were arrested in a case filed with the Dhanmondi Police Station over the CCTV camera installation in the parlour.

The case accused five people, including the parlour owners Taslima Chowdhury Kona Alam and Farnaz Alam.

Police are trying to arrest the remaining two, said Mahfuzul.

Dhanmondi Police Station Officer-In-Charge Parvez Islam said police raided the parlour on Tuesday (26 December) night following a complaint from a woman.

During the raid, police found eight CCTV cameras and eight DVR boxes installed in the changing room and other places of the beauty parlour.

The police officer said the arrested staff claimed that the CCTV cameras were installed with the instructions of the owners and that police were trying to arrest them.

OC Parvez said the woman did not want to file any case, hence a case filed by the police.

There is recorded footage found from CCTV cameras and now police are trying to confirm whether the footage was used for any criminal or illegal purposes.

The High Court in 2011 ordered the removal of CCTV cameras from the service rooms of all beauty parlours, both for men and women, in the country.