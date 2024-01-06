Ctg-11: AL candidate supporters install CCTV cameras in polling centres; EC removes

Supporters of Awami League candidate MA Latif in Chattogram-11 seat installed CCTV cameras inside multiple polling centres today claiming that they wanted "to ensure transparency" in the centres despite having no authority to do so.

The CCTV cameras were removed shortly after by Election Commission officials.

"CCTV cameras were installed in multiple polling centres on behalf of a certain candidate. We removed the cameras after the matter came to our attention," Rakib Hasan, Chattogram additional deputy commissioner and assistant returning officer for Chattogram-11, told The Business Standard.

"The cameras were removed from 2-4 centres," he said in response to a query.

AL candidate MA Latif could not be reached over the phone for a comment on the matter.

However, confirming the installation of the CCTV cameras, his son Omar Hajjaj, also the president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said, "We installed cameras at some of the risky centres in line with the honourable prime minister's promise of a free and fair election. We did it so that no one can obstruct the voters and that the law and order cannot deteriorate.

"This was done primarily for transparency. But the administration has removed the cameras, saying only a returning officer may install cameras in the polling centres."

Hajjaj also added that there are 50 risky polling centres out of the total 152 centres in this constituency.