Businessmen voice anger over non-cooperation from Barishal Mayor Sadiq Abdullah

Businessmen in Barishal voiced their dissatisfaction with Mayor Sadiq Abdullah, citing non-cooperation and harassment during his four-year tenure.

They complained that no new trade licenses had been issued or renewed in BICIC industrial city in the past two years.

These concerns were raised during a discussion with Awami League's nominated mayoral candidate, Abul Khair Abdullah, for the Barishal City Corporation elections due on 12 June.

The meeting, jointly organised by the Barishal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Barishal Women's Chamber of Commerce, took place at a hotel in Barishal city on Sunday.

The traders also expressed frustration over their inability to meet with the mayor.

Even when they attempted to meet him, the businessmen said, they would have to wait for hours without getting an audience. Consequently, they were unable to convey their problems to the mayor.

During the meeting, the business community requested a promise from the next elected mayor to ensure a favorable environment and security for the expansion of industry and trade.

In response to the businessmen's grievances, Awami League's mayoral candidate Khair Abdullah alias Khokon, who is also Sadek's uncle, stated, "Barishal has an industrial area, but there are no factories." He emphasised that the government has given special importance to businesses.

Khokon sought the support of the traders, stating that public representatives in Barishal have previously neglected creating a business-friendly environment.

If elected, he promised to rectify past failures and transform Barishal into a city conducive to business.

He pledged to develop all necessary facilities to ensure sufficient security for investors.

Highlighting the potential of Barishal, including its deep river, Kirtankhola, Khokon expressed his dream of establishing an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in the city.

Balram Poddar, a central leader of Awami League, assured that if their mayoral candidate comes to power, initiatives will be taken to address the problems faced by traders in Barisal, aiming to develop the city as a business-friendly hub.

The meeting was presided over by Nizam Uddin, the President of Barisal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

However, Saidur Rahman Rintu, the President of Barisal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, did not attend the meeting as he is a supporter of Mayor Sadiq, unlike other business leaders.