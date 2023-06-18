Islami Andolan to bring out protest march towards EC building on Wednesday

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 03:00 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has announced its intention to organise a protest march towards the Election Commission (EC) Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Wednesday (21 June). 

The purpose of this demonstration is to demand the resignation of the incumbent chief election commissioner (CEC) due to perceived failures in the Barisal City Corporation (BCC) election.

During a press conference held at the party's central office in Paltan on Sunday (18 June) afternoon, Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, well-known as Charmonai Peer, made the announcement. 

The party also intends to engage in discussions with representatives of political parties, alem-ulamas, journalists, and intellectuals. 

The objective is to explore ways to overcome the existing political crisis and ensure a free, fair and impartial national poll. This event will take place on 24 June.

Furthermore, during the press conference, strong condemnation was expressed regarding the incident of violence during the city election in Barishal. 

The party demanded that those responsible for the brutal attack on IAB's mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim be given exemplary punishment. 

The planned mass march and subsequent discussions reflect the Islamic Movement's determination to address the current political challenges in Bangladesh and strive for a more equitable electoral process.

