Appellate Division suspends Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy

The Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed the High Court order that approved independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy for the Barishal-5 constituency.

Chamber judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order.

Advocates Khurshid Alam Khan and Nahid Sultana Juthi represented Abdullah, while Advocate Ahsanul Karim represented the opposition during the hearing.

Awami League candidate Colonel (Retired) Zahid Faruk challenged his candidacy with the Election Commission on the grounds of dual citizenship.

On 15 December, the Election Commission (EC) cancelled the candidature of Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, former mayor of Barishal City Corporation.

Later, Sadiq Abdullah filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the HC order.

On 18 December, the High Court bench of  Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Bashir Ullah stayed the Election Commission's order.

However, Zahid Faruk filed a petition with the chamber court of the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the High Court order.

 

 

