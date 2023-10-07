Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls: Expelled BNP leader Abdus Sattar's son collects AL nomination form

Tushar collects Awami League nomination form for Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls at the AL president's political office in Dhaka on Saturday (7 October). Photo: Collected

Former BNP leader Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan's son Mainul Hasan Tushar has collected Awami League's nomination form to contest the by-polls of Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) constituency, which fell vacant due to the death of his father.

Tushar, accompanied by two of his associates, collected the form from the Awami League president's political office in Dhaka on Saturday (7 October) morning.

Earlier, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, member of parliament for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency, died on 30 September at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

When asked about collecting the nomination form, Tushar told The Business Standard, "My family and I are grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the last days of my father's life, she valued and respected him.

"I have taken the nomination form of Awami League and hope that she [Sheikh Hasina] will give me an opportunity to finish my father's unfinished works."

The Election Commission declared the Brahmanbaria-2 seat vacant on 4 October and announced holding the by-polls for the seat on 5 November.

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, a former adviser of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, resigned from his position as MP for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency in December last year as per a decision of the party. Later, he resigned from the post of chairperson's adviser and decided to contest as an independent candidate in the by-election of his vacated seat.

Such a move by the veteran BNP leader got him expelled from the party. However, he became an MP again after winning the by-election held on 1 February this year.