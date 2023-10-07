Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls: Expelled BNP leader Abdus Sattar's son collects AL nomination form

Politics

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls: Expelled BNP leader Abdus Sattar's son collects AL nomination form

The by-polls will be held on 5 November

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 06:51 pm
Tushar collects Awami League nomination form for Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls at the AL president&#039;s political office in Dhaka on Saturday (7 October). Photo: Collected
Tushar collects Awami League nomination form for Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls at the AL president's political office in Dhaka on Saturday (7 October). Photo: Collected

Former BNP leader Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan's son Mainul Hasan Tushar has collected Awami League's nomination form to contest the by-polls of Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) constituency, which fell vacant due to the death of his father.

Tushar, accompanied by two of his associates, collected the form from the Awami League president's political office in Dhaka on Saturday (7 October) morning.

Earlier, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, member of parliament for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency, died on 30 September at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

When asked about collecting the nomination form, Tushar told The Business Standard, "My family and I are grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the last days of my father's life, she valued and respected him.

"I have taken the nomination form of Awami League and hope that she [Sheikh Hasina] will give me an opportunity to finish my father's unfinished works."

The Election Commission declared the Brahmanbaria-2 seat vacant on 4 October and announced holding the by-polls for the seat on 5 November.

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, a former adviser of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, resigned from his position as MP for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency in December last year as per a decision of the party. Later, he resigned from the post of chairperson's adviser and decided to contest as an independent candidate in the by-election of his vacated seat.

Such a move by the veteran BNP leader got him expelled from the party. However, he became an MP again after winning the by-election held on 1 February this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Brahmanbaria / by-polls / Awami League / nomination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

10h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

6h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

56m | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

1h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

4h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

2d | TBS World