BNP’s 45th founding anniversary Friday

BNP is set to celebrate its 45th founding anniversary across the country on Friday (1 August) with due respect.

On 1 September, 1978, late president Ziaur Rahman founded the party with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

BNP and its associate bodies have taken up various programmes, including rallies and discussions, to mark the day.

As per the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop its Nayapaltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6am on Friday.

Besides, BNP senior leaders will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 10:30am on the day.

Later, the leaders and activists of the party will take out a colourful rally in front of BNP's Naypaltan central office at 3pm, marking the day. The rally will end near Rajdhani Market after parading through different roads.

The party arranged a discussion yesterday at Mohanagar Natya Mancha auditorium in the capital.

BNP's associate bodies and all their units across the country will mark the day with due respect by holding various programs, including discussions and rallies.

In its 44 years journey, BNP had been in power four times and on the opposition bench twice. BNP has been out of power for nearly 16 years since the 1/11 political changeover.

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in separate messages congratulated the people of the country, party leaders, workers and activists and well-wishers on the occasion.