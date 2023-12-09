BNP want to unleash terrorism on Human Rights day: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to carry out acts of terrorism in the name of a countrywide programme on Human Rights Day tomorrow.

He came up with the comments in a press conference at the political office of the party's president at Dhanmondi in the capital this afternoon.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, urged the people as well as the party men to remain alert against any possible terrorist activities of the BNP.

Conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad centering the forthcoming national polls scheduled for 7 January, he said adding that even evil efforts are on to create a famine in the country.

"But the AL is not anxious at all as the party has political strength and steadfastness to face any such conspiracy," he said.

Obaidul Quader said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formulated the National Human Rights Commission Act in 2009 with a view to establishing democracy and rule of law. The commission is working independently and neutrally, he said.

Since its inception AL leaders Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have struggled for the establishment of human rights for the people and now Sheikh Hasina as their successor has been continuing the struggle, he said.

AL continued to take steps to establish all kinds of constitutional rights of the people, said the party's general secretary.

Referring to US sanctions against 37 individuals of 13 countries, Obaidul Quader said they imposed the sanctions for obstructing or trying to hinder the election process.

"But, we don't find any logical grounds for such a sanction against us. It may apply against those who would obstruct holding free and fair elections and unleash terrorism to foil the poll," Quader said.

The minister said the electoral process of Bangladesh was founded on a strong democratic base and the present government is continuing its tireless efforts to make it more consolidated.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina repeatedly stated her firm commitment to hold a free, fair and neutral election, he mentioned.

Quader said Bangladesh experienced the cruellest human rights violation on August 15 in 1975, when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed with his wife, children and family members.

"Even the killers didn't spare minor children and a pregnant woman. But, advocates of human rights remained silent at that time. Rather we have seen many local and international HR organisations to promote them, he lamented.

AL praesidium members Advocate Qamrul Islam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, agriculture and cooperatives secretary Faridunnahar Laily, education and human resources affairs secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, executive members Shahabuddin Farazi, Anwar Hossain and Merina Jahan were present.