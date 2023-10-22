BNP threatening of arson terrorism: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 04:50 pm

BNP threatening of arson terrorism: Quader

Quader said those who are “dreaming” of blocking roads, occupying spaces, torching buses and people in an attempt to undermine the constitution will not succeed in their actions.

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

The BNP has been threatening to carry out arson terrorism in the name of occupying Dhaka ahead of the upcoming elections, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"However, such action will not yield the desired results for them [BNP]," Quader said while speaking at a discussion on the National Road Safety Day in the capital's Osmani Auditorium on Sunday (22 October).

"The election schedule will be announced in mid-November and the polls will take place in January. The election train will leave in November and it will not wait for anyone. If you miss it, you will fall behind," he said.

He further said, "The apex court declared the unusual system of the caretaker government illegal. Not the Awami League. The BNP is demanding something that does not exist. This system will never be reinstated in our country and elections will be conducted in compliance with the constitution."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said those who are "dreaming" of blocking roads, occupying spaces, torching buses and people in an attempt to undermine the constitution will not succeed in their actions. 

"We are committed to safeguarding the constitution, and elections will proceed without any hindrance," he added.

