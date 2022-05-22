BNP to revoke DSA, all other ‘repressive’ laws if returns to power: Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said their party, if returns to power, will revoke all 'repressive' acts and ordinances, including the Digital Security Act (DSA).



Speaking at a views-exchange meeting with journalists, he also said their party will ensure the implementation of the Wage Board for journalists and media employees and empower the Press Council if their party forms government in the days to come.



"We would like to clearly say that if we form the government, all the repressive acts and ordinances those are obstacles to the independence of the media will be annulled," the BNP leader said.



BNP arranged the programme titled, 'Media Control Laws in Annihilating the Media: Bangladesh Perspective' at the Jatiya Press Club.



Fakhrul said their party believes that it is not possible to give democracy an international shape without the independence of the media.

"BNP has been working towards that goal since the rule of late President Ziaur Rahman," he added.

