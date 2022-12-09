BNP men throng Golapbag ground for Saturday's Dhaka rally after DMP nod

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 08:18 pm

BNP men throng Golapbag ground for Saturday's Dhaka rally after DMP nod

Law enforcement agencies also beefed up security in and around the rally venue to avert any untoward situations

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thousands of BNP supporters have started gathering at Golapbag field in the capital's Sayedabad area from this afternoon to join the party's 10 December rally.

The BNP on Friday afternoon finally got the nod from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold the rally at Golapbag field which will start at 11am Saturday.

Leader and activists of BNP were seen marching towards the venue in groups chanting anti government slogans.

Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

BNP called on all parties who are ready to hold simultaneous movement against the government to join the rally.

Photo: BNP Facebook page
Photo: BNP Facebook page
BNP urges all opposition parties to join Saturday's rally at Golapbag

At a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the party will announce a 10-point charter of demand to oust the government at Saturday's rally. 

Law enforcement agencies also beefed up security in and around the rally venue to avert any untoward situations.

Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

During a visit to the field, Farid Uddin, commanding officer of Rapid Action Battalion-10, said they found some loopholes in security as there are some high rise buildings and under-construction buildings around the field.

Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

Both police and Rab members will try to tackle those risks, he said.

Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

Earlier around 2:00pm, a team led by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq went to visit the venue.

Photo: BNP Facebook page
Photo: BNP Facebook page

BNP wanted to hold its Dhaka divisional rally in front of its party office in Capital's Nayapaltan area but they didn't get the approval and police blocked the road after Wednesday's clash between BNP and police personnel that left one dead and many more injured. 

Photo: BNP&#039;s Media cell
Photo: BNP's Media cell

BNP later proposed Kamalapur Stadium as an alternative venue to Nayapaltan for its 10 December rally in Dhaka in yesterday's meeting with the DMP commissioner. However, DMP gave the ground of Mirpur Government Bangla College as the alternative.

