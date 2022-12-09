BNP urges all opposition parties to join Saturday’s rally at Golapbag

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called on all those parties who are ready to hold simultaneous movement against the government to join its final divisional rally at Golapbag in the capital on Saturday (10 December).

"I call upon all the BNP leaders and activists and other parties who will be with us in the movement against the government to join Saturday's rally,"  BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said at a press briefing Friday (9 December). 

He also noted that the BNP will announce a 10-point charter of demand at the rally to oust the government. 

"The parties who have agreed to the movement with us, with whom we have talked, will simultaneously declare solidarity and announce programmes from their respective positions," said the veteran BNP leader.

The BNP has announced the venue for their final divisional rally in Dhaka slated for Saturday at Golapbag field where the rally will start at 11am. 

While reading out the written statement on behalf of the party, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain condemned the arrest of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas. 

"Through this act, the present fascist government has shown its character to the extreme. We demand the immediate release of Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas and those detained over the Dhaka divisional rally," he said.

