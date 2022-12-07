BNP men gather in front of Nayapaltan headquarters ahead of 10 Dec rally 

BNP leaders and activists have gathered in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan headquarters ahead of their 10 December rally in Dhaka.

Defying Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) directives stating that the party cannot hold their rally on busy Dhaka streets, hundreds of BNP men were seen chanting slogans with banners in hand blocking the road in front of their party headquarters.

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Addressing the agitated party men and media, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said that the government should offer an acceptable alternative for their 10 December rally.

"If the government does not give an acceptable alternative, then our rally will be held in Nayapaltan.

"Our programme will be peaceful. We talked about the rally in Nayapaltan. Now the government has to give an alternative proposal. Government should offer acceptable options," he added.

In response to the question of what will happen if the police do not grant permission for the rally in Nayapaltan, he said, "Police will do the work of the police and we will do ours.

"We will demonstrate in Nayapaltan. But we want the police to be non-partisan."

"The roads are closed down in front of the Awami League office in Gulistan during their rallies. Police even issue special road maps for alternative traffic movement.

"They should come up with something similar for our rally as well," the BNP leader added.

In response to another question, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "Our programme will be a peaceful one. Even if a tire of a rickshaw bursts near our rally venue, the government would be responsible."

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman, Member Secretary Aminul Haque, South City Convener Abdus Salam, and Dhaka Divisional Organising Secretary Abdus Salam Azad among others were present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, speaking with The Business Standard, Mizanur Rahman Alam, joint general secretary of BNP's Bhola Char Fesson union parishad (UP) unit, said, "I came to Dhaka on Monday (5 December) as launch transportation will be suspended soon."

"At least 2,000 people are coming to the capital from our Charfashion UP to join the rally," Alam added.

BNP activist Tamal Ahmed came to Dhaka a day before Alam.

He said, "Total 11 cases have been filed against me. My life has been made very difficult. I have come to Dhaka this time to either topple the government or die trying."