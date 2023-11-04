BNP leaders in hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader

BSS
04 November, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 07:45 pm

He reiterated that Sheikh Hasina's AL will be victorious in the next general election defeating the communal forces

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the AL&#039;s Dhaka divisional rally in the city&#039;s Arambagh intersection on Saturday (4 November) afternoon. Photo: BSS
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the AL's Dhaka divisional rally in the city's Arambagh intersection on Saturday (4 November) afternoon. Photo: BSS

The BNP leaders themselves have gone into hiding in "cave" after threatening to overthrow the government, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"BNP announced that Sheikh Hasina's government won't be found after 28 October. How brave men they are! Now they are not found anywhere. Rizvi [BNP leader] went into hiding in a cave. He is holding press conference from a cave now," he said while addressing the AL's Dhaka divisional rally in the city's Arambagh intersection on Saturday afternoon.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed it as the chief guest after opening the second phase of the much-anticipated metro-rail service on the Agargaon-Motijheel section.

Referring to BNP, Quader said BNP stands for "fake" because it always comes up with phony stories, such as the one about "Biden's advisor."

AL will again defeat this fake and evil force in the next general election, he hoped.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said democracy is not safe at the hands of those who perpetrated 15 August 15 carnage, 3 November jail killing and 21 August grenade attacks and killed 21,000 leaders and workers of AL.

"If they go to power, they will ruin the democracy and Liberation War spirit," he said.

He reiterated that Sheikh Hasina's AL will be victorious in the next general election defeating the communal forces.

