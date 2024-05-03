Upazila election: Quader says AL MPs, ministers don't support their relative candidates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 08:06 pm

Related News

Upazila election: Quader says AL MPs, ministers don't support their relative candidates

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 08:06 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Friday the ruling party MPs or ministers did not lend any support to their relatives who were contesting the upcoming upazila polls.

"One of my relatives has also become a candidate in the upazila election. The question is whether I have any support for him or whether I am influencing the administration or the electoral process in his favour," Quader told a press conference at the AL president's party office in Dhanmondi.

"The candidate has no connection with our party or our leadership. There is no question of my support," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader's comments came amid a flurry of reports that relatives of AL lawmakers or ministers have become candidates for upazila polls starting on 8 May.

There are also allegations that those party leaders are trying to influence local administration and the electoral process in favour of their relative candidates.

The AL general secretary said, "Many of such candidates have started withdrawing nomination papers in the meantime, while some have already withdrawn, including Golam Dastagir's son."

"I will not tolerate any kind of nepotism under any circumstances," he said.

In reply to a question, he said they have nothing to do with those isolated incidents in which some people are individually trying to influence the polls without any party support. 

Explaining the Prime Minister's statement that everything should not be centralised in the family, Quader said, "If everything is centralized only to give all the benefits to the relatives, then where will the long-tested dedicated leaders of the party go? This is what our president said, and we also say."

Top News

Bangladesh / upazila election / Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

10h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

23h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

8h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

1h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

21m | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

21h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

23h | Videos