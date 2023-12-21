BNP leaders being tortured in jail: Rizvi

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:38 pm

BNP leaders being tortured in jail: Rizvi

The BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

BNP leaders are being tortured in jail, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Thursday (21 December).

"Our leaders and activists have shared with their relatives how they're being brutally tortured in the Keraniganj jail. This has gotten sympathy from a lot of people," Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing this evening.

"Today was the first day of our three-day non-cooperation programme. Despite various incidents on the first day, the BNP and other parties have reaffirmed their stance against this dictatorial government," said the BNP leader.

"Right now, they [the government] are treating the opposition with this barbarity and I strongly condemn it," he added.

He said the Election Commission officials are flourishing as if they were "mafia servants of the government".

"How many steps have they [EC] taken to make the electoral field one-sided? The first step is to intimidate opposition party leaders and lodge false cases and pin the leaders and activists as saboteurs," he said.

BNP asks leaders to boycott courts, announces non-cooperation movement

Earlier on 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

Rizvi urged the people not to cooperate with the government by suspending payment of taxes, and water, gas and electricity bills starting from yesterday.

He also called on voters to boycott the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections slated for 7 January.

Urging returning officers and polling agents to refrain from their duties during the elections, the BNP leader said, "Do not go to polling stations, do not play games with elections. The list of those who will become MPs in the next elections has already been fixed."

Addressing citizens, Rizvi said, "The government has looted the majority of [the country's] money through the banking sector. So, think about whether it is safe to deposit money in the bank."

Explaining the reason for launching the non-cooperation movement, Rizvi said, "Sheikh Hasina's fascist government has seized all the rights of people, including fundamental rights, human rights, voting rights, right to protest. The freedom, sovereignty, and existence of the country are under threat today.

