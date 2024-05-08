BNP leader Khokon walks out of jail

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon was freed from jail on bail on Wednesday (8 May) after more than six and a half months of his arrest.

He walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 12:30pm, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

After the release, some leaders and activists received Khokon with flowers at the jail gate.

On October 26 last year, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained Khokon from his brother's house in the Sipahibagh area.

Later, he was shown arrested in several cases filed in Dhaka and Narsingdi districts.