BNP, Jamaat announce 48-hour blockade on Sunday, Monday

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 07:01 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

A 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government, will be underway at 6:00am on Sunday (3 December).

At a virtual press briefing on Thursday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the ninth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Tuesday (5 December). 

Jamaat also expressed its solidarity with the BNP programme in a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, issued right after BNP's announcement.

In November, so far around 20 days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades. 

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence. 

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.

