BNP claims acting chairman's speech distorted by using AI

Politics

UNB
17 March, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 07:37 pm

Related News

BNP claims acting chairman's speech distorted by using AI

Not only the acting chairman but also they are making deep fake videos of BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and other members

UNB
17 March, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 07:37 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday claimed that the party's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech, which was delivered through Zoom app to maintain communication with party leaders and activists, has been distorted with deep fake technology using artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the deep fake video is being spread through a few pro-govt online platforms and media outlets and being used for extorting from BNP's well-wishers from home and abroad.

Not only the acting chairman but also they are making deep fake videos of BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and other members, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said it in a press briefing held at BNP's Nayapaltan Central Office.

Rizvi said after an investigation by BNP's IT department, they found that a man named Nahid Rain was accused of deception and convicted of the activity against opposition to degrade their image with the help of Awami League (AL).

It is a matter of great sorrow, but the truth is the prime criminal is being promoted both online and offline by an influential foreigner, he alleged.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi demanded the immediate arrest of Nahid Rain for the crime of extortion in the name of BNP leaders

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that before the 7 January dummy election, AL had published numerous deep fake videos on social media about their false development by using various international media anchors and logos.

Moreover, they also made deep fake videos about the US Dhaka Embassy by using AI, he continued.

Realizing the importance of the deep fake video, Financial Times correspondent Benjamin Parkin published a report on 14 December 2023 where he showed how a miscreant ring of pro-AL is making deep fake video by using AI.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / AI / Deepfake / Bangladesh / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

12h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

9h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

58m | Videos
The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

2h | Videos
This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

4h | Videos
Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

8h | Videos