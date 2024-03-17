BNP claims acting chairman's speech distorted by using AI

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday claimed that the party's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech, which was delivered through Zoom app to maintain communication with party leaders and activists, has been distorted with deep fake technology using artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the deep fake video is being spread through a few pro-govt online platforms and media outlets and being used for extorting from BNP's well-wishers from home and abroad.

Not only the acting chairman but also they are making deep fake videos of BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and other members, he added.

He said it in a press briefing held at BNP's Nayapaltan Central Office.

Rizvi said after an investigation by BNP's IT department, they found that a man named Nahid Rain was accused of deception and convicted of the activity against opposition to degrade their image with the help of Awami League (AL).

It is a matter of great sorrow, but the truth is the prime criminal is being promoted both online and offline by an influential foreigner, he alleged.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi demanded the immediate arrest of Nahid Rain for the crime of extortion in the name of BNP leaders

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that before the 7 January dummy election, AL had published numerous deep fake videos on social media about their false development by using various international media anchors and logos.

Moreover, they also made deep fake videos about the US Dhaka Embassy by using AI, he continued.

Realizing the importance of the deep fake video, Financial Times correspondent Benjamin Parkin published a report on 14 December 2023 where he showed how a miscreant ring of pro-AL is making deep fake video by using AI.