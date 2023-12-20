LDP announces 4-day programme including blockade

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced a leaflet distribution programme on 21, 22 and 23 December calling for the boycott of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections on 7 January. The party has also announced a nationwide blockade programme on 24 December.

"Problems that have arisen in the society centring around the 12th JS polls is not a problem of political parties alone; it is a problem of the entire country and nation. So everyone has to face this problem unitedly. Otherwise, such injustice will push the society towards civil war or bloodshed," LDP President Colonel (Retd) Oli Ahmad said during a press conference held at the party office on Wednesday (20 December).

"Awami League want to regain power in any way to legitimise their illegal activities. We want to ensure the voting rights of the people to establish justice in society," he added.

Oli Ahmed said people should be protected from corruption and injustice.

"People will lose their right to vote if elections are held in the current system. This will not benefit the country and the people. Rather, the country and the people will be in a deep crisis. The hopes and desires of the power-hungry will be fulfilled. This election will never ensure democracy," he added.

He said, "Let us unite, be motivated by patriotism to establish truth and justice and fulfil our respective responsibilities properly. Injustice cannot be tolerated under any circumstances."

"Corruption, money launderers, torturers and oppressors must be banished forever. Don't be disappointed, dare to say no to the current government. Youth should play a leading role in establishing truth and justice in society," he further said.