BNP announces non-cooperation movement, asks accused party leaders not to appear before court

The BNP has urged the people not to cooperate with the government by suspending payment of taxes, and water, gas and electricity bills from today.

Announcing the party's move of non-cooperation in a virtual press conference at 12:30pm today, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed also called upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

He said, "The millions of party leaders and activists accused in false cases and cases in absentia should refrain from appearing in court from today."

The party also called on voters to boycott the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections slated for 7 January.

Urging the returning officers and polling agents to refrain from their duties during the elections, Rizvi said, "Don't play games in the name of elections. Do not go to the polling station. The list of who will become MPs in the elections has already been prepared."

Addressing the people, he also said, "The government has looted the majority of [the country's] money through the banking sector. As a result, think about whether it is safe to deposit money in the bank."

Earlier on 19 December, the said it would announce new programmes today as part of its ongoing one-point movement demanding the resignation of the government.