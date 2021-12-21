To be elected unopposed in a democratic system not fair: EC Mahbub

A political culture of being elected unopposed has been developed in the country which is not fair in a democratic system, said Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder.

Citing news sources, Mahbub Talukder said some 360 chairmen and 1,600 candidates of other seats were elected unopposed in the recent union parishad elections.

To encourage this kind of election is not fair, said the election commissioner during a talk with reporters after a meeting on the law and order situation regarding the fourth-phase UP election at Chattogram Circuit House in the port city on Tuesday.

The participants in the meeting exchanged views on the obstacles to fair elections and the way to hold elections better than those held in the past.

Mahbub Talukder hoped those who will work in the next Election Commission must think of a change in the election system if that can improve this situation.

Being optimistic about moving towards a more fair and acceptable election system, Mahbub said EVM machines will be used in all polling centres in the sixth-phase UP elections.

Among the participants present at the meeting were Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Kamrul Hasan, Chattogram Range DIG Anwer Hossain, Additional Divisional Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman, Khagrachari Deputy Commissioner Protap Chandra Biswas, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parveen Tirbizi, Regional Election Officer Hasanuzzaman, and Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saleh Md Tanveer.