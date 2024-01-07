Awami League saves 5 seats in Sylhet, loses one to Husamuddin Fultali

Awami League candidates are poised to secure victories in 5 out of 6 seats in the Sylhet district, with the ruling party's candidate losing only one seat.

In the Sylhet-5 constituency, the boat symbol candidate and district Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmad lost the election to independent candidate Husamuddin Chowdhury Fultali by a margin of 12,000 votes.

Husamuddin serves as the chairman of Bangladesh Anjumane Al Islah, which is known as a pro-Awami League organisation.

Husamuddin garnered 44,795 votes with the Kettle symbol, while his closest rival, Masuk Uddin Ahmad, with the boat symbol, secured 32,510 votes. Al Kabir, the founder of Shimandik, who became an independent candidate after being denied the nomination of the Awami League, was also discussed in Sylhet-5; however, he could not defeat Husamuddin.

A resident of Zakiganj upazila in the Sylhet-5 constituency, Husamuddin is the son of the late Pir Abdul Latif Fultali. They have significant support from fans and followers in the area. This time, a faction of the Awami League reportedly supported Husamuddin. Additionally, there is speculation in the area that he received government assistance in campaigning for the vote.

The Awami League candidates who emerged victorious in the Sylhet elections are Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Sylhet-1 constituency, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury in the Sylhet-2 seat, Habibur Rahman in the Sylhet-3 seat, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad in the Sylhet-4 seat, and former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid in the Sylhet-6 seat.

However, the results have not been declared by the Returning Officer's office as of the writing of this report.