Awami League saves 5 seats in Sylhet, loses one to Husamuddin Fultali

Politics

Debashish Debu
07 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 10:18 pm

Related News

Awami League saves 5 seats in Sylhet, loses one to Husamuddin Fultali

Awami League candidates Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Habibur Rahman, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad, and former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid won the remaining five seats in Sylhet.

Debashish Debu
07 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 10:18 pm
Awami League saves 5 seats in Sylhet, loses one to Husamuddin Fultali

Awami League candidates are poised to secure victories in 5 out of 6 seats in the Sylhet district, with the ruling party's candidate losing only one seat.

In the Sylhet-5 constituency, the boat symbol candidate and district Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmad lost the election to independent candidate Husamuddin Chowdhury Fultali by a margin of 12,000 votes.

Husamuddin serves as the chairman of Bangladesh Anjumane Al Islah, which is known as a pro-Awami League organisation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Husamuddin garnered 44,795 votes with the Kettle symbol, while his closest rival, Masuk Uddin Ahmad, with the boat symbol, secured 32,510 votes. Al Kabir, the founder of Shimandik, who became an independent candidate after being denied the nomination of the Awami League, was also discussed in Sylhet-5; however, he could not defeat Husamuddin.

A resident of Zakiganj upazila in the Sylhet-5 constituency, Husamuddin is the son of the late Pir Abdul Latif Fultali. They have significant support from fans and followers in the area. This time, a faction of the Awami League reportedly supported Husamuddin. Additionally, there is speculation in the area that he received government assistance in campaigning for the vote.

The Awami League candidates who emerged victorious in the Sylhet elections are Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Sylhet-1 constituency, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury in the Sylhet-2 seat, Habibur Rahman in the Sylhet-3 seat, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad in the Sylhet-4 seat, and former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid in the Sylhet-6 seat.

However, the results have not been declared by the Returning Officer's office as of the writing of this report.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / Sylhet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

2h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

3h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

10h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

1h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

21m | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

3h | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

4h | Videos