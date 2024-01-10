Australia urges Bangladesh govt to prioritise strengthening its democratic institutions

UNB
10 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 03:43 pm

The Australian government has urged the Bangladesh government to "prioritise" the strengthening of its democratic institutions, which "underpin" the protection of human rights, rule of law, and the promotion of development.

"As a close partner, Australia remains committed to working with Bangladesh to achieve our shared vision for an open, stable, prosperous, and inclusive region," said the Australian government in a statement on Bangladesh elections.

Australia noted the results of the parliamentary election in Bangladesh on 7 January.

"While we welcome the fact that millions of Bangladeshi voters exercised their right to vote on election day, it is regrettable that the elections took place in an environment where not all stakeholders could participate meaningfully and substantially," it observed.

As a longstanding friend of Bangladesh, Australia said they are concerned about the violence and the arrests of political opposition members that took place in the lead-up to the elections.

Australia has consistently highlighted to Bangladesh the importance of free and fair elections, said the statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

