AL nominations for Dhaka MPs: The old, the new, and the tested

A few new faces and some major returns among trusted names dot the AL nomination sheet for the 20 prized Dhaka seats.

One of the brand-new additions is Sayeed Khokon, the first mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation from 2015 to 2020.

Khokhon, the son of Dhaka's first elected mayor Mohammad Hanif, had also tried to run for a second term as mayor.

When the party nomination went to Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, however, he accepted the decision, saying, "I accept the decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina happily, as she is my guardian."

Now, Khokon is all set to be rewarded as he has been nominated by the party for the Dhaka-6 seat, currently held by Jatiya Party's Kazi Firoz Rashid.

Dhaka-7 is another seat where the AL has bet on a new name: Mohammad Solaiman Salim.

The AL's bet, however, isn't a blind one. Solaiman is the son of the incumbent Dhaka-7 MP Mohammad Haji Salim.

While new to the field, Solaiman is well-known among his constituents.

Making a return to old grounds is Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Nanak was twice elected as the MP for Dhaka-13.

The current presidium member of the AL, Nanak was not given a nomination by AL in 2018, which instead went to Sadek Khan, who went on to win.

Among others returning to the fold is Sanjida Khanam, who is contesting the Dhaka-4 seat.

Although she had won the seat in 2008 through the AL ticket, she did not return the following election after she withdrew her candidacy upon the party's directive.

She, however, was appointed to the 10th parliament from the 24th women's reserved seat.

Popular Actor Ferdous Ahmed has been nominated for Dhaka-10 seat where Businessman Shafiul Islam is the current MP.

Another new face, but with a known political pedigree, is set to compete for the Dhaka-8 seat.

AFM Bahauddin Nasim has been nominated for MP Rashed Khan Menon's Dhaka-8 seat.

Nasim, the current joint general secretary of the AL, was a member of parliament from 2014-2018.

He had won the Madaripur-3 seat in 2014.

But it's not only fresh blood; old guards are still expected to man their seats.

For Dhaka-1, Salman F Rahman, the current adviser to the prime minister holding the rank of cabinet minister, returns to contest the seat he currently holds.

Rahman last won the seat in 2018, beating his main competitor by over 2.6 lakh votes.

He joined the AL's advisory council in 2019.

Rahman is also the vice-chairman of Beximco group, one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh.

Then there is Md Qamrul Islam, the incumbent for the Dhaka-2 seats, who has been nominated again, having served the constituency since 2008.

As a former food minister and also state minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs between 2009-2014, Qamrul knows his way around the corridors of power.

The Dhaka-3 seat also receives a familiar face as nominee, Nasrul Hamid.

The current state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, Hamid has held the seat since he first won it in 2008, beating his nearest rival BNP's Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

For the Dhaka-9 seat, the AL has nominated Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

Chowdhury has held the seat since 2008. A former president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Chowdhury has also received the Order of Friendship, Russia's highest state decoration.