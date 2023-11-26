5 new AL candidates nominated in 16 Ctg constituencies

Politics

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

5 new AL candidates nominated in 16 Ctg constituencies

The ruling party announced on Sunday (26 November) that it would be contesting 298 out of 300 seats for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 10:07 pm
5 new AL candidates nominated in 16 Ctg constituencies

The Awami League (AL)  has nominated five new candidates in 16 constituencies of Chattogram, while 11 others have been re-nominated.

The ruling party announced on Sunday (26 November) that it would be contesting 298 out of 300 seats for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls. 

Engineer Mosharraf Hossain has been an AL candidate in Chattogram-1 constituency since before independence. He is also a praesidium member of the party. But this time, his son Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel has been nominated for this seat instead.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the party has changed its candidates in four other constituencies. Whip Samshul Haque Chowdhury in Chattogram-12 constituency has been excluded from the nominees. Motaherul Islam Chowdhury has been nominated in his place.

Sitakunda chairman SM Al Mamun in Chattogram, who resigned from his post to contest in the polls, has been nominated instead of the current member of parliament Didarul Alam in Chattogram-4 constituency.

Former lawmaker Rafiqul Anwar's daughter Khadijatul Anwar Soni has been nominated for the Chattogram-2 constituency. Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, chairman of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, is currently a member of parliament in this seat.

Former chairman of Chattogram District Council Mohammad Abdus Salam has been nominated from Chattogram-5 constituency. Currently, Jatiya Party leader Anisul Islam Mahmud is a member of parliament in this seat.

The others nominates are – ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Chattogram-6, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud in Chattogram-7, Noman Al Mahmud in Chattogram-8, Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury in Chattogram-9, Md Mohiuddin Bachchu in Chattogram-10, M Abdul Latif in Chattogram-11, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury in Chattogram-13, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury in Chattogram-14, Abu Reza Muhammad Nizamuddin in Chattogram-15 and Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury in Chattogram-16 seat.
 

Top News

Chattogram / nomination / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

4h | Wheels
Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

15h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

3h | TBS Today
The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

2h | TBS Science
The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

6h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

6h | TBS SPORTS