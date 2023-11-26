5 new AL candidates nominated in 16 Ctg constituencies

The Awami League (AL) has nominated five new candidates in 16 constituencies of Chattogram, while 11 others have been re-nominated.

The ruling party announced on Sunday (26 November) that it would be contesting 298 out of 300 seats for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

Engineer Mosharraf Hossain has been an AL candidate in Chattogram-1 constituency since before independence. He is also a praesidium member of the party. But this time, his son Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel has been nominated for this seat instead.

Besides, the party has changed its candidates in four other constituencies. Whip Samshul Haque Chowdhury in Chattogram-12 constituency has been excluded from the nominees. Motaherul Islam Chowdhury has been nominated in his place.

Sitakunda chairman SM Al Mamun in Chattogram, who resigned from his post to contest in the polls, has been nominated instead of the current member of parliament Didarul Alam in Chattogram-4 constituency.

Former lawmaker Rafiqul Anwar's daughter Khadijatul Anwar Soni has been nominated for the Chattogram-2 constituency. Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, chairman of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, is currently a member of parliament in this seat.

Former chairman of Chattogram District Council Mohammad Abdus Salam has been nominated from Chattogram-5 constituency. Currently, Jatiya Party leader Anisul Islam Mahmud is a member of parliament in this seat.

The others nominates are – ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Chattogram-6, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud in Chattogram-7, Noman Al Mahmud in Chattogram-8, Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury in Chattogram-9, Md Mohiuddin Bachchu in Chattogram-10, M Abdul Latif in Chattogram-11, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury in Chattogram-13, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury in Chattogram-14, Abu Reza Muhammad Nizamuddin in Chattogram-15 and Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury in Chattogram-16 seat.

