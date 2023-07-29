AL's Dhaka South unit withdraws peace rally plan after DMP denied permission

Politics

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 10:01 am

Related News

AL's Dhaka South unit withdraws peace rally plan after DMP denied permission

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 10:01 am
AL&#039;s Dhaka South unit withdraws peace rally plan after DMP denied permission

Awami League Dhaka South City unit and its affiliated organizations have opted to cancel their pre-planned peace rally at the entrances of Dhaka due to not getting permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"Our pre-announced sit-in program has been withdrawn out of respect for law enforcement," said Riaz Uddin Riaz, office secretary of Dhaka South City unit Awami League.

However, party members will be stationed at every ward office for ensuring a watchful guard and preventing any potential disturbances from arising.

He said, "The leaders and activists of Awami League and allied organisations will will remain vigilant and on high alert in front of the ward offices to avoid any kind of chaos.

Earlier yesterday (28 July), the ruling Awami League and its associate organisations had announced holding peace rallies at the entry points to the city to counter BNP's sit-in programmes at all entrances to Dhaka.

The AL was scheduled to hold rallies at Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babu Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, and Jatrabari areas from 11am.

BNP, on the other hand, has called for sit-ins at four points from 11am to 4pm – opposite Uttara BNS Centre, in front of Gabtoli SA Khaleque Bus Station, in front of Naya Bazar BNP office, and near Dania College in Jatrabari.

Bangladesh / Top News

AL / Awami League / Peace Rally / Dhaka South / Bangladesh politics / Bangladesh / Political rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

15h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

16h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

11h | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

12h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

14h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues