AL's Dhaka South unit withdraws peace rally plan after DMP denied permission

Awami League Dhaka South City unit and its affiliated organizations have opted to cancel their pre-planned peace rally at the entrances of Dhaka due to not getting permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"Our pre-announced sit-in program has been withdrawn out of respect for law enforcement," said Riaz Uddin Riaz, office secretary of Dhaka South City unit Awami League.

However, party members will be stationed at every ward office for ensuring a watchful guard and preventing any potential disturbances from arising.

He said, "The leaders and activists of Awami League and allied organisations will will remain vigilant and on high alert in front of the ward offices to avoid any kind of chaos.

Earlier yesterday (28 July), the ruling Awami League and its associate organisations had announced holding peace rallies at the entry points to the city to counter BNP's sit-in programmes at all entrances to Dhaka.

The AL was scheduled to hold rallies at Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babu Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, and Jatrabari areas from 11am.

BNP, on the other hand, has called for sit-ins at four points from 11am to 4pm – opposite Uttara BNS Centre, in front of Gabtoli SA Khaleque Bus Station, in front of Naya Bazar BNP office, and near Dania College in Jatrabari.