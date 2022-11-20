Allegations of Cumilla BNP men being detained for pending cases ahead of rally

BNP leaders of Cumilla have alleged that police have been arresting their party men for pending cases ahead of the upcoming rally in the city slated on 26 November.  

Police, however, denied these allegations and said the raids are being conducted following due protocols. 

Nizam Uddin Qaiser, who ran for mayor in Cumilla on a BNP ticket, claimed "A group of over-enthusiastic law-enforcement officials are harassing our leaders and workers."

He said, "The police went to the house of a Shechchashebak Dal leader in ward 17 and arrested his younger brother instead, after not finding him. They are also spreading fear in many places."

Nizam Uddin condemned the killing of a Chhatra Dal worker in Brahmanbaria on Saturday and expressed confidence that the Cumilla rally will be successful.

Cumilla Mahanagar BNP president Udbatul Bari Abu said, "The police arrested Atiq Rubel, joint general secretary of our Jubo Dal, on Saturday night. They are trying to intimidate us by reviving pending cases. But such tactics will be of no use and we will make the rally a success."

Cumilla Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan said the BNP complaint is not correct. 

"The raids are being carried out following due protocols on the basis of warrants. The campaign is not against anyone in particular. Now, if any of their accused is arrested in the operation, that is also part of the normal investigative process," he said.

