All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM Momen

UNB
17 November, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 01:50 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. File Photo
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said all parties will have to demonstrate willingness and sincerity to stop violence, noting that election-centric violence is in a declining trend. 

"We will not allow anyone to obstruct the polls. We hope all parties will demonstrate sincerity and willingness to stop violence," he told reporters after attending a function in the city.

Momen said BNP in the name of peaceful rally attacked innocent people, destroyed properties and set over a hundred vehicles on fire. 

"Their (BNP) key aim was to carry out arson attacks and destruction of properties," Momen said. 

Describing Awami League as a pro-election political party, he hoped that BNP would earn maturity and walk towards polls avoiding violence.

"We want to see a model election," said the Foreign Minister. 

Responding to a question, Momen said the US wants a free and fair election and Bangladesh has a similar commitment. 

He said there are US comments every day on Bangladesh's domestic issues as some Bangladeshis forcibly try to involve the US officials in Bangladesh's domestic affairs. 

"It is very unfortunate that they are trying to destroy their own country," Momen said. 

Momen said Awami League always came to power through elections, not through any back door. "We want election."

Comments

