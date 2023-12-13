EC affirms Chunnu's candidacy as valid for Kishoreganj-3

The Election Commission (EC) has declared the candidacy of Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the Jatiya Party's candidate for the Kishoreganj-3 constituency, as valid during a hearing held at the election commission premises on Wednesday (13 December).

This decision was announced by the hearing panel under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

Earlier, Nasirul Islam Khan, an independent candidate for Kishoreganj-3, alleged loan irregularities against Channu and petitioned the Election Commission to nullify Chunnu's candidacy.

The upcoming parliamentary election is scheduled to take place on 7 January.

