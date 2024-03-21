AL thinks Bangladesh's independence was achieved by political party alone: BNP leader Hafiz

Politics

UNB
21 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 03:24 pm

Related News

AL thinks Bangladesh's independence was achieved by political party alone: BNP leader Hafiz

The BNP leader said, AL thinks that the independence of Bangladesh had been achieved by the political party alone, denying contributions of the masses including students, youths, workers, farmers and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice

UNB
21 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 03:24 pm
BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed addresses media following a meeting of a BNP committee formed for the upcoming Independence Day celebration 21 March 2024. Photo: UNB
BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed addresses media following a meeting of a BNP committee formed for the upcoming Independence Day celebration 21 March 2024. Photo: UNB

BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed today (21 March) said the great war of independence in 1971 was to establish democratic rights.

"But today there is no democracy… no basic rights, freedom of speech and the press. Bangladesh has been turned into a police state," he said following a meeting of a BNP committee formed for the upcoming Independence Day celebration.

Major (retd) Hafiz said the ruling Awami League (AL) does not want to give any credit to those who fought against the Pakistan army in the battlefield. The political party had contributions; they had the right to hold state power as they won the election. But the Pakistani military rulers did not respect the democratic mandate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP leader said, AL thinks that the independence of Bangladesh had been achieved by the political party alone, denying contributions of the masses including students, youths, workers, farmers and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.

Seven crore people in the country at the time unitedly participated in the war. But the ruling party is trying to project the Liberation War as a "political party's war".

Zia's declaration of independence motivated people from every corner to join the Liberation War, but today, AL portrays him as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), he claimed.

The BNP vice chairman said that AL is distorting the history of the Liberation War. "During the war, the number of freedom fighters was 80,000-100,000, but today we're seeing about 250,000 getting allowance along with other benefits as freedom fighters," he said.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed / BNP / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

6h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

5h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

22h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

Now | Videos
Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

1h | Videos
Delicious beef boti shashlik

Delicious beef boti shashlik

3h | Videos
Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

4h | Videos