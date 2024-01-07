AL set for fourth straight term after largely peaceful polls

The 12th national election, marked by a low turnout and sporadic violence in an otherwise largely peaceful atmosphere, placed the Awami League candidates and independents winning most of the seats in the absence of any major opposition in the race on Sunday.

Soon after the polling came to a close at 4pm, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said about an estimated 40% of votes were cast but the number may increase or decrease.

The 2014 polls, which also faced boycotts by the BNP and allies, saw turnout of 40.04% while the last elections joined by the both AL and BNP camps drew 80.02% turnout.

The lowest turnout in the country's electoral history was in the February 1996 elections, boycotted by Awami League, with only 26.74%.

Both 10th and 11th parliamentary polls were marred by widespread violence, claiming lives of at least 18 people on each occasion. This time the toll stood at one.

In Munshiganj, a supporter of the Awami League nominee was stabbed to death allegedly by followers of an independent candidate, and for the first time in the country's history, the candidacy of an AL nominee in Chattogram was cancelled over "gross violations of the electoral code of conduct".

On Sunday, the Election Commission postponed voting in 23 polling stations of 11 constituencies over irregularities and violence.

Besides, 28 candidates boycotted the national polls bringing allegations like fake voting, polling station capture, and restricting agents from entering the centres.

On the polls atmosphere, the CEC, however, expressed satisfaction and said, "We have not received any complaints except two or four about the behaviour of the administration or the police. Those against whom I have received complaints have been transferred."

Earlier in the day, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said at least 27% of votes have been cast across the country till 3pm. Before this, he said 18.50% votes were cast in 8 divisions.

The polling began at 8am amid tight security in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies. The counting of votes started immediately after the end of voting.

UNB correspondents from Dhaka and different districts including Dinajpur, Chattogram, Bhola, Chapainawabganj and Khulna reported low voter turnout in the morning.

Lower-than-expected voter turnout was also observed in Cumilla, Bagerhat, Barishal and Habiganj in the first half of the day.

Voter turnout was noticeably low in most polling stations in the capital while the crowd of party leaders can be seen in front of the centres almost all day long.

A TBS correspondent reported this, visiting at least 30 centres of Dhaka-12, Dhaka-13, Dhaka-14, Dhaka-15 and Dhaka-16 constituencies from 7:15 am to 3pm on Sunday.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College in the capital this morning.

"Bangladesh is a sovereign and independent country. It may be a small country, but it has a large population – I don't bother who says what, as the people are our main strength," she said while replying to questions after coming out of the booth to cast her vote.

The BNP and other like-minded parties called for a hartal on the election day, urging people to stay away from voting as they say free and fair polls are not possible under the current government.

On Sunday, claiming that their party's call for boycotting the "unilateral" national election was successful, BNP senior leader Abdul Moyeen Khan congratulated the voters for "not going to the polling stations".

Talking to reporters at his Gulshan residence, he also said the people of the country rejected the Awami League government through this voterless election.

"On behalf of not only BNP but also all the 62 political parties who boycotted this farcical election, I salute the people of Bangladesh for the sole reason that they have never compromised on the question of democracy. They also didn't do this this time as well," the BNP leader said.

GM Quader, chairman of Jatiyo Party – another major political player – even declared that they were brought to the election as sacrificial lambs.

In this election, 28 parties took part, but only five parties secured seats, according to results available as of 10:40 pm on Sunday.

The ruling party, however, termed the election "a victory of democracy and people of the country" and the party's general secretary said they were most grateful to the people of Bangladesh.