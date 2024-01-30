BNP's black flag march a 'deep conspiracy' on inaugural day of 12th parliament: Quader

The black flag march of BNP is a deep conspiracy on the inaugural day of the 12th parliament, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"Programmes like this called by BNP are anti-people. I consider the black flag programme a deep conspiracy," Quader said during a briefing at the AL President's office in Dhanmondi today (30 January).

"Why should BNP hold a black flag march? We are not responsible for their failure. Such activities are anti-people and should be withdrawn. Law enforcement will take action if violence is committed in the name of such a programme," he warned.

Describing the inaugural day of the 12th Parliament as a historic and auspicious day, Quader said, "Elected representatives of the people will join the parliament today. The 12th Parliamentary Election took place despite various domestic and international conspiracies.

"It cannot be said that this election was not competitive. There was voter presence and participation of political parties. If BNP had participated, perhaps the election would have been more competitive. But the government cannot be blamed," he said while expressing gratitude to the people of Bangladesh.

"There is no flawless democracy anywhere. Our democracy will not become flawless overnight. Those congratulating the new government have not called the election flawed," said Quader while talking about the 12th national elections.

The road transport and bridges minister also spoke about current global situations impacting the economy and posing severe challenges to market control and commodity prices.

He expressed hope that the elected representatives will work towards solving the problems people are facing due to this.