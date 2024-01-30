BNP's black flag march a 'deep conspiracy' on inaugural day of 12th parliament: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 02:18 pm

Related News

BNP's black flag march a 'deep conspiracy' on inaugural day of 12th parliament: Quader

Those congratulating the new government have not called the election flawed, said Quader

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 02:18 pm
A file photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

The black flag march of BNP is a deep conspiracy on the inaugural day of the 12th parliament, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"Programmes like this called by BNP are anti-people. I consider the black flag programme a deep conspiracy," Quader said during a briefing at the AL President's office in Dhanmondi today (30 January). 

"Why should BNP hold a black flag march? We are not responsible for their failure. Such activities are anti-people and should be withdrawn. Law enforcement will take action if violence is committed in the name of such a programme," he warned.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Describing the inaugural day of the 12th Parliament as a historic and auspicious day, Quader said, "Elected representatives of the people will join the parliament today. The 12th Parliamentary Election took place despite various domestic and international conspiracies.

"It cannot be said that this election was not competitive. There was voter presence and participation of political parties. If BNP had participated, perhaps the election would have been more competitive. But the government cannot be blamed," he said while expressing gratitude to the people of Bangladesh.

"There is no flawless democracy anywhere. Our democracy will not become flawless overnight. Those congratulating the new government have not called the election flawed," said Quader while talking about the 12th national elections.

The road transport and bridges minister also spoke about current global situations impacting the economy and posing severe challenges to market control and commodity prices.

He expressed hope that the elected representatives will work towards solving the problems people are facing due to this.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / 12th national election / Parliament / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

32m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos