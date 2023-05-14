AL secretariat board recommends permanent expulsion of ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir

Politics

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 05:14 pm

The Awami League secretariat recommended the expulsion of former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam. 

At a meeting of the party's presidium body at the party's office in the capital's Dhanmondi on Sunday (14 May) afternoon, several leaders put forward the demand. 

Jahangir Alam was also a former general secretary of Mahanagar Awami League.

According to sources, the members of the secretarial board at the meeting said Jahangir Alam is indulging in breaking the party discipline even after receiving the party's pardon. 

He is working in the field for his mother even though his candidature is invalid and he also took a stand against the party candidate, they said. 

They demanded to bring up the matter with the party leader in a meeting soon.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told TBS, "We talked about five city corporation elections in the meeting. The leaders agreed to some decisions which will be conveyed to the right place."

