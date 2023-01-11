AL men gather in front of party central office, BCL organises sit-in at Shahbagh

Politics

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 02:27 pm

Related News

AL men gather in front of party central office, BCL organises sit-in at Shahbagh

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 02:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliate organisations began to gather in front of the party's central office since this morning to participate in a day-long sit-in programme in Bangabandhu Avenue and the capital's Gulistan area.  

Apart from this programme, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League held a discussion on Wednesday (11 January) on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day in front of the party office.  

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also the general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the chief guest in the programme.

BCL announces sit-in programme in Shahbagh Wednesday

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League will hold a rally at Mirpur Shah Ali Eidgah ground at 3:30pm. Obaidul Quader will be present at the event as the chief guest. 

Party leaders said that the leaders and workers have already been instructed to be on alert as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds its mass sit-in programme in the capital's Nayapaltan. 

At noon, Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo League will hold a peace rally at Central Shahid Minar.

Meanwhile, leaders and acvtivists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League organised a sit-in programme in front of the Shahbagh National Museum in Shahbagh since Wednesday morning. 

According to a release issued by the central executive committee of BCL, the organisation held the programme from in protest of BNP-Jamaat's anti-state conspiracies, arson violence and activities against the constitution,

The BCL chapter of Dhaka University led by Mazharul Kabir and Tanvir Hasan, respectively the president and general secretary of the university unit of the organisation, took a stand in front of the National Museum around 11am on Wednesday.

"We have taken a stand against arson, militancy and petrol bombs here today. When the country is moving towards becoming developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, conspiracies have started again at home and abroad. The leadership of BNP-Jamaat wants to turn this country into a failed state again by obstructing development. If any untoward situation is caused in the name of the mass sit-in, they will be dealt with harshly," BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said. 

Later they were joined by leaders and activists of various branches of the organisation including Eden College, and Jagannath University.

During this time, the leaders and activists of the organization were heard shouting various slogans against Jamaat-BNP. 

Bangladesh

Awami League / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

5m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index