AL men gather in front of party central office, BCL organises sit-in at Shahbagh

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliate organisations began to gather in front of the party's central office since this morning to participate in a day-long sit-in programme in Bangabandhu Avenue and the capital's Gulistan area.

Apart from this programme, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League held a discussion on Wednesday (11 January) on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day in front of the party office.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also the general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the chief guest in the programme.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League will hold a rally at Mirpur Shah Ali Eidgah ground at 3:30pm. Obaidul Quader will be present at the event as the chief guest.

Party leaders said that the leaders and workers have already been instructed to be on alert as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds its mass sit-in programme in the capital's Nayapaltan.

At noon, Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo League will hold a peace rally at Central Shahid Minar.

Meanwhile, leaders and acvtivists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League organised a sit-in programme in front of the Shahbagh National Museum in Shahbagh since Wednesday morning.

According to a release issued by the central executive committee of BCL, the organisation held the programme from in protest of BNP-Jamaat's anti-state conspiracies, arson violence and activities against the constitution,

The BCL chapter of Dhaka University led by Mazharul Kabir and Tanvir Hasan, respectively the president and general secretary of the university unit of the organisation, took a stand in front of the National Museum around 11am on Wednesday.

"We have taken a stand against arson, militancy and petrol bombs here today. When the country is moving towards becoming developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, conspiracies have started again at home and abroad. The leadership of BNP-Jamaat wants to turn this country into a failed state again by obstructing development. If any untoward situation is caused in the name of the mass sit-in, they will be dealt with harshly," BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said.

Later they were joined by leaders and activists of various branches of the organisation including Eden College, and Jagannath University.

During this time, the leaders and activists of the organization were heard shouting various slogans against Jamaat-BNP.