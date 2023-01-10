BCL announces sit-in programme in Shahbagh Wednesday

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League, has announced a sit-in programme at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Wednesday (11 January).

BCL will hold the programme from 11am to 3pm in protest of BNP-Jamaat's anti-state conspiracies, arson violence and activities against the constitution, according to a release issued by the central executive committee of BCL.

The BCL announcement comes as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to hold its pre-scheduled sit-in protest in Nayapaltan on Wednesday.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today gave permission to BNP to stage the programme from 10am to 2pm.