AL leaders trying to mislead people with comments on talks: Fakhrul

UNB
08 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 05:58 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the ruling party leaders are trying to mislead people through their contradictory comments on political talks over the next election.

"Awami League is very good at diverting people's attention and taking one issue to another direction. The three leaders of Awami League spoke in three ways about dialogue. As people have become angry over the power crisis, they're creating another issue to divert it," he said. 

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu has created an uproar with his remarks on dialogue to resolve political deadlock over the next general election.

"Later, the spokesperson of Awami League said this is not their statement. Again in the afternoon, the Home Minister said there is no alternative to dialogue. Their main aim is to mislead people," he said. 

The BNP leader also said the ruling party leaders are also trying to divert people's attention to a different direction from their demand for holding the election under a neutral non-party government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amu said at a programme organised by the AL-led 14-party alliance at the AL headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue that the door for dialogue with the BNP is open.

"Let a representative of the UN come. We want to sit with the BNP face-to-face and see where the differences are," he added.

