AL, BNP get DMP permission to hold rallies at Baitul Mukarram, Nayapaltan

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given permission to Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively subject to 20 conditions.

However, Jamaat did not receive the DMP's approval for their rally scheduled on the same day.

Confirming the development to The Business Standard, the Special Assistant to the DMP Commissioner Nazmur Raihan said the letter of permission would be handed over to the respective party leaders soon.

The conditions are given below: