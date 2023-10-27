AL, BNP get DMP permission to hold rallies at Baitul Mukarram, Nayapaltan
While the Dhaka Metropolitan Police granted permission to both the Awami League and BNP with 20 conditions, Jamaat did not receive the DMP's approval for their rally
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given permission to Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively subject to 20 conditions.
However, Jamaat did not receive the DMP's approval for their rally scheduled on the same day.
Confirming the development to The Business Standard, the Special Assistant to the DMP Commissioner Nazmur Raihan said the letter of permission would be handed over to the respective party leaders soon.
The conditions are given below:
- This permit does not grant permission to use the space; authorization must be obtained from the relevant authorities for space usage.
- The terms and conditions outlined in the space usage permit must be strictly adhered to.
- All assembly activities should be confined to the approved location.
- No public gatherings are allowed before 12pm.
- An adequate number of volunteers (with visible ID cards) must be enlisted under the parties' own management for security purposes.
- Those attending the rallies under their own management should arrange for security checks using handheld metal detectors.
- Gathering outside the approved location is strictly prohibited.
- Microphones/speakers cannot be used during Azan, Namaz, and other religiously sensitive times.
- No caricatures, speeches, or promotion of any subject likely to offend religious sentiments are permitted.
- All rally activities must conclude within the allotted time (2pm-5pm).
- No impromptu gatherings cannot be formed while returning from the rallies.
- No person convicted by the court is allowed to address the rallies, nor shall any of their speeches be broadcast during the rallies.
- The left lane of the road must be used as a minimum for rallying, and the other lanes must not be used at all.
- Activities that disrupt law and order or compromise public safety are strictly prohibited.
- No activities or speeches against the state will be tolerated.
- No provocative speeches or distribution of leaflets will be allowed.
- No sticks or rod-like objects may be used behind the banners in the rally.
- The organising authority will be held responsible for any deterioration of law and order or untoward situations.
- Failure to comply with these conditions will result in the immediate cancellation of this permission.
- The authority reserves the right to cancel this permission without assigning any reason in the interest of public safety.