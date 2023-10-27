Quader directs AL activists to remain alert as 'BNP might resort to violence'

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that the BNP, joining hands with communal forces, might resort to violence during its 28 October rally in the capital.

He directed the ruling party's activists and leaders to remain on high alert to thwart any such attempts.

"BNP has sinister motives. They can resort to violence by joining hands with a communal force. For this reason, Awami League leaders and activists must be on constant alert," Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said during a press conference in AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Friday (27 October) afternoon.

He said led by the BNP and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, local and foreign groups have become desperate to create instability in the country.

"These anti-independence forces burned people to death in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Their predecessors committed war crimes in the 1970s by joining hands with the invading forces of Pakistan.

"The evil BNP-Jamaat forces are the main obstacle to the country's independence and sovereignty. Now they are determined to stop the progress of the country," he added.

The senior AL leader also said BNP's history is one of usurping power illegally, subverting the electoral system and usurping power through assassinations and conspiracies.

"The BNP has destroyed the caretaker government system. Vitiated the constitution. We cannot compromise with this evil… When they were in power, they turned the country into a terrorist sanctuary," he said.

He alleged that the BNP is trying to turn Bangladesh into a state akin to Pakistan by removing the ideology of independence and the spirit of the Liberation War.

The AL leader said, "BNP-Jamaat has been out of power for a long time. Now, they are preparing to douse the fire of hunger [for power] with a fatal bite."

Meanwhile, The ruling party Awami League alleged that BNP is trying to create panic and confusion among the public through lies and rumours.

Awami League has called for a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Masjid on 28 October. However, forging the party's official pad and signatures, a certain group is trying to spread the rumour the rally has been postponed, said the party's Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua in a statement released Friday (27 October).

The statement adds, "Only those whose political tools are lies, rumours, and propaganda can commit such cowardly acts.