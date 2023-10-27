Govt will be liable if Nayapaltan rally obstructed: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Govt will be liable if Nayapaltan rally obstructed: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said he is hopeful the police will cooperate with them during the 28 October rally

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 10:28 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking in a press conference at BNP’s central office at Nayapaltan on Friday, 27 October 2023. Photo: Collected
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking in a press conference at BNP’s central office at Nayapaltan on Friday, 27 October 2023. Photo: Collected

The government will have to take responsibility if BNP's Nayapaltan rally on 28 October is obstructed, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

"If our rally in Nayapaltan is obstructed, the government will have to take responsibility," he said speaking at the press conference held at BNP's central office at Nayapaltan.

Responding to a question from the journalists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "There is nothing to allow, it is our constitutional right to hold a rally. Our rally will be completely peaceful."

"We want to send a message to the government through the rally on 28 October. The government will be forced to accept our demands of reestablishing caretaker government system," he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said he is hopeful the police will cooperate with them.

"We have not yet received a letter from the DMP, we hope they will not obstruct the Saturday rally," he added.

"Yesterday the Election Commission itself said that there is no environment in the country for election. But the illegal prime minister is giving speeches in Brussels, saying that the country has a fair election environment," the BNP secretary general said.

"They [government] want to hold one-sided elections again like in 2014 and 2018 by arresting BNP leaders and activists," he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said the government is holding onto power illegally.

"If this government is in power then there will never be a fair election in this country, the people of the country will not be able to vote as they like," he added.

He called for the government to resign, dissolving the parliament and polls under a caretaker government.

Meanwhile, many BNP activists were seen gathering in front of the party's Nayapaltan office since Friday afternoon.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) / Mirza Fakhrul / 28 October Rallies / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

11h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy