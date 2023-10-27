Govt will be liable if Nayapaltan rally obstructed: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking in a press conference at BNP’s central office at Nayapaltan on Friday, 27 October 2023. Photo: Collected

The government will have to take responsibility if BNP's Nayapaltan rally on 28 October is obstructed, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

"If our rally in Nayapaltan is obstructed, the government will have to take responsibility," he said speaking at the press conference held at BNP's central office at Nayapaltan.

Responding to a question from the journalists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "There is nothing to allow, it is our constitutional right to hold a rally. Our rally will be completely peaceful."

"We want to send a message to the government through the rally on 28 October. The government will be forced to accept our demands of reestablishing caretaker government system," he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said he is hopeful the police will cooperate with them.

"We have not yet received a letter from the DMP, we hope they will not obstruct the Saturday rally," he added.

"Yesterday the Election Commission itself said that there is no environment in the country for election. But the illegal prime minister is giving speeches in Brussels, saying that the country has a fair election environment," the BNP secretary general said.

"They [government] want to hold one-sided elections again like in 2014 and 2018 by arresting BNP leaders and activists," he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said the government is holding onto power illegally.

"If this government is in power then there will never be a fair election in this country, the people of the country will not be able to vote as they like," he added.

He called for the government to resign, dissolving the parliament and polls under a caretaker government.

Meanwhile, many BNP activists were seen gathering in front of the party's Nayapaltan office since Friday afternoon.