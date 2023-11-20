557 Jatiya Party leaders collect nomination forms on first day

Jatiya Party senior leaders including Kazi Firoz Rashid, Anisul Islam and Ruhul Amin Howlader collected nomination forms on Monday (20 November). Photo: TBS
A total of 557 aspiring candidates of the Jatiya Party have collected nomination forms as the party inaugurated the sales today (20 November).

Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of Jatiya Party, confirmed the number to The Business Standard.

The party's sale of nomination forms began formally with its chief patron Raushan Ershad buying a form on Monday (20 November).

Jatiya Party Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam collected the nomination form on her behalf.

Several party leaders including Anisul Islam, and Kazi Farooq also bought nomination forms.

The selling of party nomination forms will continue till 23 November. The forms will be sold and accepted at the party chairman's Banani office daily from 10am to 4pm. The party will publish the list of final candidates of the Jatiya Party on 28 November.

The Jatiya Party has fixed the price of the nomination form at Tk30,000 for the upcoming national polls.

The party has said leaders of all levels of the central executive committee have to pay the due monthly fees and collect the nomination forms.

The selling of nomination forms for 8 divisions started on the third floor of the party's chairman's office. The forms are being sold for Mymensingh Division, Khulna Division, Dhaka Division, Barisal Division, Sylhet Division, Chittagong Division, Rajshahi Division and Rangpur Division.

