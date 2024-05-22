EC, Public Security get new secretaries

The government has reshuffled the posts of secretaries of the Election Commission Secretariat and Public Security Division.

In two separate notifications, the Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday (21 May) announced the reshuffle.

Jahangir Alam, secretary at the Election Commission Secretariat, has been appointed as the new secretary of the Public Security Division which effect immediately.

Shafiul Azim, currently serving as managing director (additional secretary) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, has been promoted to the post of secretary and transferred to the Election Commission Secretariat. The promotion will take effect from 30 May.