Bangladesh signs contract with Indian company for 200 rail carriages worth Tk1,205cr

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2024, 04:10 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:21 am

Related News

Bangladesh signs contract with Indian company for 200 rail carriages worth Tk1,205cr

UNB
22 May, 2024, 04:10 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 04:21 am
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A contract has been signed with the Indian company RITES Ltd to procure 200 broad-gauge passenger carriages for Bangladesh Railway at a cost of Tk1,205 crore and 54 lakhs.

Railway Minister Md Zillul Hakim said, "Bangladesh Railway currently has 2,016 carriages and 3,095 wagons. Recently, the railway network has been expanded in the southern part of the country after the opening of the Padma Railway Bridge. Alongside supplying new trains to the southern region, there is a need to replace old coaches with new broad-gauge passenger coaches. When providing carriages according to the time mentioned in the contract, it would be good for us if two sets of carriages are given in the next two months and the rest are scheduled."

The minister made these remarks on Tuesday at the contract signing ceremony with Bangladesh Railway and the Indian company RITES Ltd at the railway office in the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The project will be funded by the Government of Bangladesh and the European Investment Bank (EIB). The carriages will be made of stainless steel, equipped with air conditioning on the roof, automatic air brake system, and environment-friendly features. The carriages will be integrated with the trains of the southwestern region of the country after the completion of this project, expressing hope for new horizons in passenger transportation on Bangladesh Railway.

Humayun Kabir, Railway Secretary, Sardar Sahadat Ali, Director General of Bangladesh Railway, Rahul Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd, Sanjay Kumar Pankaj, Additional Member of the Production Unit of Indian Railways, and Michal Krejza, Head of Corporation of the European Union, were present at the contract signing ceremony.

India / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

10h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

19h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

6h | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

7h | Videos
Does the ICC have jurisdiction to arrest Netanyahu?

Does the ICC have jurisdiction to arrest Netanyahu?

4h | Videos
Cricketers who has represented two countries on the World Cup stage

Cricketers who has represented two countries on the World Cup stage

5h | Videos