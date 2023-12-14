48 BNP men jailed in sabotage cases

Forty eight BNP leaders and activists have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment in separate sabotage cases filed in 2013 and 2018.

Former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirob and Dhaka metropolitan south BNP member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu are among the jailed BNP leaders and activists.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain pronounced the verdict on Thursday (14 December).

In a case filed with Tejgaon police station in 2013, the court sentenced 14 BNP men including former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirob to two years and six months in prison.

Besides, 13 BNP activists have been sentenced to two years and six months in jail in another sabotage case filed with Shahjahanpur police station in 2018.

In a separate case filed with Banani police station in 2018, the court sentenced 20 BNP men to one year and nine months in jail.

The convicted BNP leaders include Md Abul Kalam Azad, Md Mizanur Rahman, Shahjahan Sarkar, Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan Al Mamun, Haji Syed Ahmed Monjur Hossain, Md Imam Hossain, Selim Ahmed Raju, Shahjahan Baburchi, Mizanur Rahman Aktar and Mohammad Rezaur Rahman Fahim.

According to BNP office, over 1,141 leaders and workers have reportedly been jailed in 72 cases nationwide.

The BNP alleged that these sentences aim to target key and influential party members, disrupting the ongoing anti-government movement and disqualifying them from participating in elections.