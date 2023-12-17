1,896 candidates, 27 parties finally stay in race

Politics

Foisal Ahmed
17 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 11:06 pm

Related News

1,896 candidates, 27 parties finally stay in race

Campaigning is set to kick off today with the allotment of electoral symbols among candidates

Foisal Ahmed
17 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 11:06 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

As the deadline for withdrawal of candidacy expired yesterday, a total of 1,896 candidates have successfully navigated the political landscape to compete in the 12th national polls scheduled for 7 January next year.

The Election Commission (EC) announced this development yesterday at a press conference held at the EC Building in Agargaon.

Out of the initial pool, 347 candidates decided to withdraw their nominations by the cutoff date. The EC Secretary Jahangir Alam revealed that the contestants include representatives from 27 political parties and independent candidates.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"According to the information sent by the returning officers of our 64 districts and Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan constituencies, the total number of nominations filed was 2,716, of them 731 were rejected in the selection process, 560 filed appeals, 286 appeals were granted and 274 appeals were rejected," said the EC secretary.

Among the participating parties with a significant number of candidates, the Awami League leads with 263 candidates, followed closely by the Jatiya Party with 270 candidates and Trinomool BNP with around 140 candidates. In addition, other parties, such as the Bangladesh Congress and the National People Party, have over a hundred candidates each in the upcoming elections.

The EC is now prepared to launch the campaign, commencing today with the allocation of electoral symbols among the candidates.

Notable withdrawals include Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and Co-Chairman Salma Islam from Dhaka-17, as well as Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid from Dhaka-6. However, GM Quader and Salma Islam will continue to contest from Rangpur-3 and Dhaka-1, respectively, as Jatiya Party candidates.

Farhana Sayeed, the wife of former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sayeed Khokon, withdrew her independent candidacy from Dhaka-6, as Sayeed Khokon runs under the Awami League banner in the same constituency.

Advocate Misbah Uddin Siraj, former central organising secretary of Awami League, withdrew his independent candidacy for Sylhet-1 Constituency, citing pressure and the desire to support the party.

In Cox's Bazar, three candidates each from constituencies 1 and 2 withdrew their candidacies, while no withdrawal appeals were filed for the remaining two constituencies, as confirmed by Cox's Bazar District Returning Officer and Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran.

Bangladesh Welfare Party Secretary General Abdul Awal Mamun from Cox's Bazar 1, Jatiya Party's AH Salauddin Mahmud from Cox's Bazar 2, and Zaker Party's Mohammad Ilias from Cox's Bazar 2 are among those who have withdrawn from Cox's Bazar.

In Barisal-3 (Babuganj-Muladi) constituency, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon withdrew his nomination papers, finalizing the matter of contesting the election with the boat symbol as a candidate of the 14-party alliance from Barisal-2 (Bandarban-Ujjalpur) constituency. Awami League had initially nominated former MP Talukder Md Yunus for Barisal-2.

Following the allocation of 32 seats to its allies, including 26 to the Jatiya Party, Awami League-nominated candidates will contest in 263 seats in the upcoming 12th national election.

Meanwhile, the Zaker Party has withdrawn more than 200 candidates, leaving fewer than 10 candidates in the electoral race.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Bangladesh / 12 JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

9h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

2h | TBS SPORTS
Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

16m | TBS World
The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

4h | TBS Economy
Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

Ukraine even wants to send disabled people to war

3h | TBS World