10 Awami League, 5 independent candidates elected in Rajshahi

Awami League nominated chairman candidates have won 10 out of 15 unions of Rajshahi's Tanor and Godagari upazilas in the Union Parishad Election 2021.

Independent candidates have won in the other five unions in the election held on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, Awami League candidates Belal Uddin Sohel, Jalal Uddin Master, Khairul Islam, Mosidul Goni and Mujibur Rahman have been elected in Deopara, Pakri, Mohonpur, Godagari Sadar and Gogram unions of Godagari upazila respectively.

The elected independent candidates of this upazila are Sohel Rana, Nazrul Islam and Mokhlesur Rahman from Matikata, Basedpur and Rishikul unions respectively.

Meanwhile, in Tanor upazila, the victorious Awami League candidates are Majibur Rahman in Kanduria Union, Abdul Matin in Panchmar, Ataur Rahman in Badhair, and Fazle Rabbi Mia in Kamargaon union.

