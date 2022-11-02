Voting underway in 58 unions, 7 upazilas and 4 municipalities 

Voting has begun in 58 Union Parishads (UPs), seven upazilas and four municipalities across the country for the election of new representatives amid tight security.

Polling started at 8am on Wednesday and will continue until 4pm without a break,

The Election Commission (EC) has formed a high-level team to monitor the elections.

However, CCTV cameras will only be used in the four municipalities -- Chattogram's Fatikchhari, Jamalpur's Hazrabari, Dinajpur's Parbatipur and Sylhet's Bishwanath.

Meanwhile, the seven upazilas are - Chattogram's Karnaphuli, Sunamganj's Jagannathpur, Sylhet's Osmaninagar, Netrakona Sadar, Kushtia's Khoksa, and Kurigram's Rowmari and Chilmari.

In order to ensure free and fair polls, all types of traffic movement had been banned in the polling since Tuesday midnight.

Spontaneous participation of voters was reported since morning at the polling stations of Hossaindi union parishad in Munshiganj's Ghazaria.

The post was declared vacant after the death of Akter Hossain, the former chairman.

Photo: TTBS

"Four candidates are vying for the post of the chairman in today's election," said Ghazaria Upazila Election Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Liton Mia, adding that the voting is being held in 51 booths across 10 polling stations.

The number of voters in this union is 17,854. Among them, 9,126 are female voters and 9,728 are male voters.

He said that total four candidates are competing for the post of chairman.