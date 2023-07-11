Policy analysts call for more climate financing, proper monitoring of expenditure

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Policy analysts call for more climate financing, proper monitoring of expenditure

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 10:22 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh needs to minimise the gaps between climate financing and the actual requirements, said policy analysts and experts.

The country should also recruit skilled manpower to handle the climate policies and expenditure to reduce overlapping, and underfunding or overfunding, said discussants at a dialogue on green public finance management, organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) yesterday.

Participants at the event suggested that the government should bring clarity to climate expenditures, and engage with a broader section of stakeholders, including the private sector, non-government organisations, civil society, and community-based organisations in the formulation and implementation of the climate budget process.

Presenting the keynote, Centre for Policy Dialogue Executive Director Fahmida Khatun recommended enhanced utilisation of the climate budget as its implementation history indicates more utilisation of non-development expenditure than development expenditure under the climate criteria.

She pointed out that budget utilisation under the criteria, "Strengthening institutional capacity for climate risk management", declined to 75.71% in FY22 from 90.71% in FY21.

Stating that the budget allocation of Tk6,897.85 crore in FY24 for the directly affected climate-vulnerable people is only 6.07% of the total allocation in the Social Safety Net Programme, Fahmida Khatun added, "Allocation for climate-vulnerable people should be increased in the Social Safety Net Programme."

Funds from some international sources, including the Green Climate Fund, Global Environment Facility, and bilateral sources are often sought to support climate-related projects. However, the share of disbursed climate funds in Bangladesh is lower compared to other Climate Vulnerability Forum countries in Asia and the Pacific due to a lack of bankable projects.

"So the projects should be developed by experts while capacity development for designing projects is also needed. Mobilisation of resources for the climate change trust fund should be expedited," Fahmida Khatun said.

She also recommended more clarity in projects tagged in various thematic areas of the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan.

Panellist Dr M Asaduzzaman, former research director of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, said recipients and places of climate financing need to be clarified under the legal and governance framework approved by the parliament. 

Dr Haseeb Md Irfanullah, visiting research fellow of the Centre for Sustainable Development at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, recommended restructuring the climate budget in a live portal and the inclusion of youth in the budget process.

Nayoka Martinez Bäckström, first secretary for Environment and Climate (Development Cooperation Section) at the Swedish embassy, reiterated the ethos of public finance management, which is to communicate with taxpayers about the decisions being made on the budget or to make them understand how these decisions relate to the development of society. 

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, termed monitoring or quantifying the actual impacts of climate budget allocation and implementation as a challenge for Bangladesh and many other countries.

"But the big challenge, particularly for Bangladesh, is the inadequacy of funding when the requirement has been increasing over time with fresh climate risks," Saber Chowdhury said.  

Lawmaker Tanvir Shakil Joy, Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies' Executive Director Dr Atiq Rahman, United Nations Development Programme's climate change specialist (Resilience and Inclusive Growth Cluster) Dr Maliha Muzammil, WaterAid Bangladesh's Policy and Advocacy Director Partha Hefaz Shaikh, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Top News

Climate Financing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

12h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

15h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

6h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

7h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency