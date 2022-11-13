COP27: Bangladesh urges developed countries to double climate financing by 2025

Climate Change

UNB
13 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:47 pm

Related News

COP27: Bangladesh urges developed countries to double climate financing by 2025

UNB
13 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:47 pm
A view of a logo of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A view of a logo of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Climate experts joining this year's COP27  from Bangladesh has said that they have asked the developed countries to double their funds to climate-vulnerable countries within 2025 under a new roadmap.

Talking to UNB, experts said that they've demanded an increase in climate financing because the amount that was calculated earlier isn't enough to meet the current challenges.

"We've asked for a roadmap where it'll be clearly stated that which country will provide how much funds to which sector. The developed countries have to reiterate their pledges to provide funds for adaptation to and mitigation of climate change," said Ziaul Haque, a climate expert and a representative from Bangladesh to COP27.

Ziaul added that climate vulnerable countries need $4 trillion to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and $7 trillion for putting the Paris Climate Agreement into practice.

Bangladesh wins COP27 award for community-led initiative

"This is why we've urged the rich countries to ramp up their funding," the expert added.

Ziaul informed that discussions are being held to finalize the Global Goal on Adaptation laid out in the Paris Agreement at this year's climate conference.

"The Paris Agreement doesn't explain what has been meant by global goals, what are their targets and how these goals will be met. Countries joining COP27 are giving serious efforts to shape up these goals. We hope that these goals will be made effective by COP28 to be held in Abu Dhabi in 2023," Ziaul said.

Mirza Shawkat Ali, another Bangladeshi representative to the conference, said that developed countries are toying with the idea of climate financing.

"Rich countries are finding various excuses to avoid funding for climate change. They're saying that their economies are in a crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war and global economic slowdown. Although they had promised to provide funds in the Paris Agreement, in reality they haven't released a single penny till now. This is the reason why climate vulnerable countries like us are very much vocal about climate financing this time," said Shawkat.

Aminul Islam, an observer from Bangladesh, said that US President Joe Biden's statement doesn't comply with the Paris Agreement.

"The United States is a big economy and a top carbon emitter. They should share the burden and provide their due funding. But Biden has said that the US will provide funds on an ad-hoc basis, which is against the pledges that his country had made in the Paris Agreement. The affected countries need $600 billion to adapt to Climate Change and the US should be the first country to share this amount," said Aminul.

Bangladesh / Top News

COP27 / Bangladesh / Climate Financing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings