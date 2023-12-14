Policeman dies as motorcycle collides with auto-rickshaw in Gaibandha

A policeman died after his motorcycle collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at the Board Bazar area on the Police Lines Road in Gaibandha on Thursday morning.

Suman Mia, hailing from Pirgacha upazila of Rangpur, was posted at the Gaibandha Sadar Police Station as a driver, said the police station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Masud Rana.

Suman used to live with his family in the Board Bazar area. While on his way to work in the morning, Suman sustained critical injuries in the incident.

Later, he was taken to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.